M + E companies show great interest

The young people can register for the online sessions via the Nordmetall offer “nordbord”, the club for young researchers, inventors, checkers and explorers. “We want to help schoolchildren break down inhibitions and receive information on exciting professions in the industry,” says Melanie Dettmann, project coordinator of the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Education Center (BWMV).

On behalf of Nordmetall, she organizes the digital dates, invites the young people and ensures that the software runs smoothly. In addition, she beats the drum for the new format at companies in Hamburg, Bremen, Schleswig-Holstein, Northwest Lower Saxony and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. “We’re running into open doors at the moment, because during the corona pandemic the companies hardly have the opportunity to get to know potential trainees in conventional ways,” says the project coordinator.

“Our new offer helps to fill a gap.”

This is also confirmed by Imke Kuhlmann, manager securing young talent at Nordmetall. “We know from discussions with companies that recruiting young people has become difficult in times of the pandemic. Our new offer helps to fill this gap. “

The companies that are already using the new format include the Kiel-based manufacturer of maritime navigation technology Raytheon Anschütz, the parking heater specialist Webasto in Neubrandenburg, Egger Holzwerkstoffe in Wismar and the cable specialists Leoni Special Cables in Friesoythe and Hellermann Tyton in Tornesch.

Direct contact with the company

The entry barriers for students and companies are equally low. “The young people only need a computer with internet access and the consent of their parents,” says Melanie Dettmann. “You will receive an invitation to the Zoom meeting and can then connect directly to the people you are talking to in the company at the agreed time.”

MEiN Future Date still has places available. Interested companies can register at nordbord.de or directly with Melanie Dettmann ([email protected]) Make contact.