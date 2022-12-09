With videoThe Meiland reality family is going to thoroughly renovate its recently purchased guest house in Noordwijk and then open it to the public as a bed and breakfast. The existing name Pension Kristina will be removed from the facade and will be replaced by ‘Pension Rosé’. “We are going to do it very differently than in France,” says Erica Meiland to this site.



Leon van Wijk



9 Dec. 2022

The SBS 6 stars will start renovating themselves next month and hope to be ready in May, just before the summer season. Until then, the family has a lot of work to do. The guest house already looks neat, but is not yet des Meilands. For example, according to daughter Montana, there is a lot of yellow in the interior, exactly a color that they hate.

,,We are going to strip it completely”, says Martien at a Christmas drink on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas special. “Fluff up completely. Beautiful wallpaper in the rooms, nice breakfast area, silk bouquets. We’re going to make it all beautiful.” He doesn’t mind that there will undoubtedly be blood, sweat and tears involved. See also Small big miracle

“A lot has to be done, we like that. Making something out of nothing.” And of course it quickly becomes fun TV. ,,If you don’t have a good background in renovation, no technical training, it is very difficult if you do start renovations”, says Erica, who therefore expects a lot of ‘hilarity’.

The family previously ran a bed and breakfast in France, Chateau Marillaux. “We’re going to do it very differently,” Erica said. “We are not going to do dinner anymore, really only breakfast. And arrange everything, the reservations, the administration. It is normal Room with Frühstück. That’s why we also want the word boarding house, which sounds a bit cosy.”

Erica Renkema and Martien Meiland. © Brunopress



Once the business is up and running, the family members will ‘rotate’ their work. ,,For example, I’m going to do three mornings, Maxime two, Erica two and Montana one”, Martien explains. “Of course he has the store, so it’s busy anyway.” See also Fire at a shoe warehouse in the Moscow region

The name of the guest house, which according to Erica is ideally located about a seven-minute walk from the beach, refers to the weather conditions in Noordwijk and their preference for wine. ,,Of course it always rains and the wind blows here”, says Martien.

Montana Meiland. © Brunopress



At the end of last month it was announced that the family had bought the property for almost 1.5 million euros. ,,The media brought it before it was finished”, Martien admits. “But it’s over.”

The renovation troubles can be seen next year in a new series of Chateau Meiland on SBS 6. First there is the special on Christmas Eve. Before that, the family boarded a cruise ship in Spain. Montana does not want to say much more than that it was ‘swingy’.

And oh yes: the boat was like a maze. Much to Erica’s frustration. ,,Then I was in the front of the ship and then I had to be in the back.” And about the size: ,,I didn’t know what I saw, so big. 22 elevators, only for guests. Incredible, truly an experience.” See also Russian attack on the city of Dnipro - several dead

