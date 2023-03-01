Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Meilahti | The driver of the SUV collided with the cars in the Park on Pihlajatie

March 1, 2023
in World Europe
The car driver started driving after the collisions, waited for the pedestrian to pass at the crosswalk and continued on Pihlajatie in the direction of Meilahti church.

SUV the driver collided with cars on Pihlajatie in Meilahti, Helsinki on Tuesday evening.

Saw the situation Rauli Ratasvuori tells HS that a car coming from Stockholm Street first collided with a parked car and the car that was hit moved across the road. Then the SUV slowly backed up ten meters and collided with another car.

After that, the car driver started driving, waited for the pedestrian to pass at the crosswalk and continued on Pihlajatie in the direction of Meilahti church. According to Ratasvuori, the motorist crashed “some distance away” even more.

At the corner of the church, the police came to the driver, he says. The police confirmed to HS that there has been a police mission at the scene, but did not provide any further information on the situation for the time being.

The news is updated.

