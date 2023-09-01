Federal Revenue made available a new system both in the web version, for browser, and for the mobile version, for cell phones

Every MEI will be required to issue from September 1, 2023 the NFS-e (Electronic Services Invoice). The purpose of the digital document is to record service provision operations.

Easy access:

access via gov.br – the MEI can log in via integration with the federal government platform. It is necessary to have the Silver or Gold system seals;

– the MEI can log in via integration with the federal government platform. It is necessary to have the Silver or Gold system seals; PDF issue – A new functionality was also developed to allow the generation of the Danfse (NFS-e Auxiliary Document) in PDF format, with the possibility of sharing the document.

Read the step by step to issue the NFS-e by computer:

1.Register on National NFS-e Issue Portal through “Make First Access”;

There are 3 options for login to the Emissor Web by MEI: access with username and password (via registration of information through the portal), digital certificate and gov.br account. To login to gov.br, the legal representative must have the silver or gold seals. If the entrepreneur chooses to use the application version, it is necessary to configure the web issuer 1st;

2. On your 1st access, you will need to access the settings. This can be done by clicking on any of the symbols below;

3. When entering the settings, fill in the fields with e-mail and telephone that will be used in the generation of the NFS-e:

4. Select the 3rd option in the “Approximate Value of Taxes” field: “Do not inform any estimated value for taxes”;

5. MEI can now access the NFS-e Issuer. You will need to register your Favorite Services. Access this setting via any of the icons marked below:

6. The entrepreneur can register up to 10 favorite services. Fill in the requested data, select an activity and, after that, click on New Favorite Service;

ISSUING THE INVOICE

7. To issue the invoice through the Web Issuer, just click on one of the icons marked in the image below and select whether you want to use the Complete Issue or the Simplified Issue;

SIMPLIFIED ISSUE

the entrepreneur can select the “Simplified Issue” option. In it, it is only possible to use the services previously registered in “Favorite Services” to issue the NFS-e. You will only need to fill in the details of the client’s CPF (National Individual Taxpayer Registry) or CNPJ (National Corporate Taxpayer Registry), which will be optional, the value of the service provided;

8. After filling in the data, the NFS-e will be ready;

FULL ISSUE

if you want the “Complete Issue”, it is mandatory for some types of service provision, such as exports and services whose ISSQN (Tax on Services of Any Nature) is due at the location of the borrower;

To issue the complete invoice through the web portal, just click on the icon marked in the image below and select the “Complete Issue” option;

the entrepreneur needs to be careful to fill in all the necessary data so as not to make mistakes when generating the invoice. Remembering that filling in the service description and its value are mandatory. In the “Complete Issue”, the MEI can choose a service even if it is not registered in the favorites;

service taker – is who is receiving the provision of services. It is not mandatory to be informed, but if you want to include it, it can be filled in with the CPF / CNPJ data and the Federal Revenue data will already be pulled, and it is optional to include telephone, e-mail and inform address;

address – in the case of filling in the address, be aware of the data included and spaces left blank, which generate an error in the issuance of the note;

in the Complete Issue option, it is possible to choose a service even if it is not registered in the favorites;

Completing the service description is mandatory;

before issuing your note, you can review the information previously filled in;

after this process, everything is ready for the issuance;

AS IT WAS BEFORE

The issuance of the NFS-e was done on the portals of the city halls. Each municipality had a way of issuing the NFS, resulting in thousands of different laws and NFS in the country.

The purpose of the national NFS-e is to standardize the tax document model and make technological resources available to municipalities, companies and the issuer of the NFS-e.

GOT DOUBTS

It is possible to use the direct channels to speak with the Federal Revenue Service or Sebrae: