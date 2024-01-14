Entrepreneurs who do not submit data to the Federal Revenue Service must pay a minimum fine of R$50; know how to do

MEIs (Individual Microentrepreneurs) have until May 31st to declare their 2023 revenue to the IRS. The amounts must be presented in the Annual Declaration of Simples Nacional, the tax regime that covers the category.

The entrepreneur is subject to a minimum fine of R$50 if he does not deliver the document to the Tax Authorities. The maximum fee is 20% of undeclared taxes. The penalty is charged along with the payment of the overdue document.

The declaration must include the values ​​of all sales and services provided. 1 employee was also hired (admission limit for the category).

If the MEI defaults on the Federal Revenue Service, the CNPJ (National Register of Legal Entities) becomes irregular. The entrepreneur may have fewer chances of obtaining credit from banks.

For the year in which results are presented, MEI's annual revenue limit is R$81,000, or proportional to the opening month. The federal government establishes that income of R$6,750 per month must be considered.

Here is an example: the revenue limit until the end of the year is R$54,000 for those who opened MEI in May 2023 and joined the category for 8 months.

Read the step-by-step guide to submit the declaration:

DAS is available on Entrepreneur Portal, from the federal government. When entering the page, citizens must follow the tutorial below:

select the option “Annual Billing Statement – ​​Dasn-Simei “ ; enter the company's CNPJ; you will see 2 types of declaration: “original” It is “rectifier” ; select “original” and click “2023”; access the field “value of total gross revenue” ; inform the values ​​referring to the activities carried out in commerce, industry and intercity and interstate transport services; complete the service and print the receipt, if you wish.

According to one explanation from Sebraethe annual revenue declaration process is “simplified and makes the entire process less bureaucratic”.