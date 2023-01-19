The maintenance of the minimum wage at R$ 1,302 at least until May, announced on Wednesday (18.jan.2023) by the Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho, will change the calculation of the contribution of individual micro-entrepreneurs to Social Security. The value, which would rise to R$66 if the minimum wage of R$1,320 stipulated by the Budget were in force, will now be R$65.10.

The increase, of 7.43%, follows the readjustment of the minimum wage, which went from R$ 1,212 last year to R$ 1,302 this year, as stipulated by a provisional measure issued in December by the last government.

The readjustment will apply only to tickets due from February 20th. This month’s quota, which expires on January 20, will continue to be paid at the old amount of R$ 60.60.

For MEI truck drivers, who contribute more to Social Security, the value will increase from R$ 145.44 to R$ 156.24. If the minimum wage were to increase to R$ 1,320, the value would increase to R$ 158.40.

union centrals

After the President’s meeting Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) with the trade union centrals, Marinho stated that the minimum wage will not be readjusted to R$ 1,320 before May.

“Today it is BRL 1,302 and, in May, there may be changes due to the work that we are going to build [em conjunto com as centrais sindicais]”, declared the minister.

Also at the event, President Lula indicated that he intends to resume the readjustment policy that was in effect between 2011 and 2019, with the minimum wage rising due to the inflation of the previous year plus the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP, sum of goods and services produced) . It is not yet clear whether the GDP variation will consider the growth of 2 years before or of the immediately previous year.

Retreat

Self-employed professionals with a simplified tax and social security system, individual micro-entrepreneurs pay 5% of the minimum wage per month to the INSS (National Social Security Institute). MEI truck drivers contribute 12% of the minimum wage.

The remainder of the monthly contribution varies according to the field of activity. Workers who carry out activities related to commerce and industry pay R$ 1 more referring to the Tax on ICMS (Circulation of Goods and Services), administered by the state where they live. Professionals who perform services pay R$ 5 more than ISS (Tax on Services), administered by the municipality where they live.

By contributing to the INSS, individual micro-entrepreneurs are entitled to old-age retirement, sick pay, maternity pay, prison allowance and death pension. In addition, the Federal Revenue provides a CNPJ (National Register of Legal Entities) to MEIs, who can issue invoices and obtain credit with special conditions.

The monthly payment slip of the MEI Simplified Collection Document (DAS-MEI) can be generated in the Entrepreneur Portal. Installments are due on the 20th of each month.

With information from Brazil Agency