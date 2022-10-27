The casting of “This is war” began a few weeks ago and the reality competition hopefuls have several occurrences during their visit to the set. One of those who surprised with their presence was mei azoa young woman who participated in Miss Peru 2022, but could not take the crown.

The citizen born in Paita, Piura, has been a constant presence in beauty pageants since 2020. This year, Alessia Rovegno took the crown, although the model did not lose hope of belonging to the world of reflectors, so she decided to apply to “EEG”.

What did Johanna San Miguel say when she saw Mei Azo at the casting?

Like the viewers, Johanna San Miguel was surprised to see the model as a participant in the casting of the program and did not hesitate to question her presence. She mentioned the organizer of Miss Peru: “Has Jessica given you permission?”

“Together with Alessia Rovegno you were here among the five finalists. Has Jessica given you permission, the go-ahead, to participate? You are the current Miss Mesoamerica and when you are here you are going to compete. This demands time and injuries”, she expressed.

“Totally, Jessica already gave me the go-ahead. Today I am going to give everything because I am going to stay here in ‘This is war,'” the influencer replied.

This was the participation of Mei Azo in “This is war”

After comments from Johanna San Miguel, Patricio Parodi and Renzo Schuller, Mei Azo demonstrated her dancing skills with a dance to Afro-Peruvian music.

The jury of “This is war” was surprised by the steps of the model and the charisma that radiated in front of the set, so they approved her stay in the next phase of the casting.