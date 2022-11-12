Mehran Karimi Nasseri, the homeless man who inspired Spielberg’s “The Terminal” is dead

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, the Iranian political refugee who lived more than 18 years at the Parisian airport of Roissy-Charles de Gaulle and inspired Steven Spielberg for his film “The Terminal”, died today – November 12, 2022 – in the airport in which he spent several years of life. This has been learned from airport sources. Nasseri, 80, died of natural causes in Terminal 2F. The man had returned to live at the airport a few weeks ago and had several thousand euros with him.

The story of Mehran Karimi Nasseri

Mehran Karimi Nasseri was born in Masjed Soleiman, in the Iranian province of Kuzistan, and with the nickname “Sir Alfred” he had elected Roissy as his home in November 1988, after a long wandering in search of his mother. He had been looking for her in London, Berlin and Amsterdam. Each time he had been expelled by the authorities of various countries as he was not in possession of regular documents.

In 1992 France is ready to grant him a residence permit if he presents his refugee card granted to him by the Belgian government, which however asks that Nasseri himself go and collect it, but he cannot leave France because his documents are abroad. The situation is unlocked seven years later, in 1999, when he is accompanied to the Bobigny court to collect his documents, but Nasseri surprises everyone by claiming that those documents are incorrect and declares his name is “Sir Alfred Mehran” and that he is not an Iranian citizen. . Nasseri then continued to stay in terminal 1 of Charles De Gaulle airport until August 2006 when, for food poisoning, he was hospitalized. In January 2007 he was taken over by the local section of the Red Cross.

In Roissy-Charles de Gaulle, he had become a familiar face for airport staff and an emblematic figure. In 2004 Tom Hanks played the role of him in Steven Spielberg’s “The Terminal”.