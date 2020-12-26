Highlights: Delhi Police team went to Mahmadu Pracha’s house in connection with the investigation of Delhi riots

The police team alleges that Pracha, along with his colleagues, misbehaved with the police

A case has been registered against Pracha in various sections of IPC in Hazrat Nizamuddin police station.

Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Advocate Mahmood Pracha for obstructing the duty of a government employee. Officials gave this information on Saturday. He said that the police had arrived on Thursday to search the premises of two members of the bar – Pracha and Javed Ali. This action was taken in connection with the alleged use of fake documents in the judicial records of the cases related to the riots in North East Delhi.

He said that the search was carried out by the Special Branch of Delhi after the approval of the court. According to the police, two teams Nizamuddin and Yamuna Vihar were sent, one of which completed their work with the help of Ali. Ali lives in Yamuna Vihar.

At the same time, the other team members alleged that Pracha and his associates disrupted and misbehaved with their work while searching their premises in Nizamuddin East. Police said that a case has been registered against Pracha under section 186, 353 and 34 of Indian Penal Code at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station in Delhi.