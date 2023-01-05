“Seyed Ali (Khamenei) will be overthrown this year!” chant the protesters who took to the streets in Yazd – eight hours by car from the Iranian capital Tehran – 7 days after the killing of their fellow citizen, Mehdi Zare Ashkzari. The young man, who had studied pharmacy in Bologna until a year and a half ago, was tortured and killed for taking part in protests against the Iranian regime. The demonstration was attended by many people also from the nearby city of Ashkazar.



00:42