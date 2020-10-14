Highlights: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti issued audio message after release

‘Black judgment of black day continues to strike heart and soul’ every second

Mehbooba said – The struggle will continue to resolve the Kashmir issue

Srinagar

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti has declared a struggle again soon after his release. The Mufti, who was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), was released on Tuesday night. He issued an audio message on a Twitter account calling the removal of the provisions of Article 370 (Black) a black judgment and said that the struggle of Kashmir would continue.

Mehbooba Mufti said in an audio message shared on Twitter, ‘I am released today after more than a year. The dark judgment of that dark day of August 5, 2019 kept hitting my heart and soul every moment. I am sure that people of Jammu and Kashmir would have been in a similar situation. No one can forget the insult of that day. ‘ Listen to Mehbooba’s message

‘The struggle to resolve the Kashmir issue will continue’

Mehbooba said, ‘The Delhi Durbar snatched us in an illegal, non-democratic way, it has to be withdrawn. Also, to resolve the issue of Kashmir, the struggle will have to continue, for which thousands of people sacrificed their lives. This path is not easy, I am sure that this wicked way will also be set freshly. All the people of Jammu and Kashmir who are lodged in jails of the country should be released as soon as possible.

Mehbooba released after 14 months 8 days

Mehbooba Mufti was taken into custody under PSA with the removal of the provisions of article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019. Since then, his detention period was being extended continuously. Finally, after 14 months and eight days, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to release him. Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Information Rohit Kansal gave this information.

Many big leaders including Umar, Mehbooba were detained

On August 5 last year, 444 people were detained under the Precautionary PSA with the removal of the provisions of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Most of these people have now been released. Some were released on the condition that they would not issue any political statement. Apart from the Mufti, the prominent people in the Valley were Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah. Mehbooba was detained at her official residence, Fairview Bungalow. With the detention, the administration declared this bungalow to be a suburban.