Highlights: PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti released from captivity after 14 months

Was detained on 5 August 2019 under PSA

The period of detention was extended by 3 months in August 2020 itself

Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Information Rohit Kansal gave information

Srinagar

The PDP Chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Released have finally been released. The custody of former state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), was extended by three months in August after the provisions of Article 370 (Article 370) were lifted from Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba Mufti was taken into custody under PSA with the removal of the provisions of article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019. Since then, his detention period was being extended continuously. Finally, after 14 months and eight days, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to release him. Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Information Rohit Kansal gave this information.



Daughter iltija thanked everyone

In Mehbooba’s absence, her Twitter account was used by her daughter Iltija Mufti. Iltija tweeted, “ With the period of unlawful detention of Mehbooba Mufti, I would like to thank all those who supported me during this period. I appreciate all of you. Now Iltija, I am signing off from this account. ‘

Omar Abdullah welcomed Mehbooba

On the news of Mehbooba’s release, his political opponent Omar Abdullah also expressed happiness. He tweeted, ‘I am very happy to hear the news of the release of Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba, who has been in custody for more than a year. His ever increasing detention was a tragedy and was against the fundamental rights of democracy. You are welcome, Mehbooba. ‘

Many big leaders including Umar, Farooq, Mehbooba were detained

On August 5 last year, 444 people were detained under the Precautionary PSA with the removal of the provisions of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Most of these people have now been released. Some were released on the condition that they would not issue any political statement. Apart from the Mufti, the prominent people in the Valley were Omar Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah. Mehbooba was detained at her official residence, Fairview Bungalow. With the detention, the administration declared this bungalow to be a suburban.