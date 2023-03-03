Rie Takahashi, Megumin’s voice actress, is a well-known seiyuu of anime characters and video gameHe is also a singer. In fact, prior to his next concert, he released a series of tips for his attendees, and among them, one is the one that resonated the most on social networks because it is funny because of the absurdity and how real it could be. become.

In the list of tips that he illustrates in a minimalist way, with lilac kanjis, and a couple of drawings, he requests the following:

“Make sure to wash your body beforehand so you don’t bother others with your smell!”

In addition, the line is accompanied by one of the few drawings, in which a doll is seen bathing. In other words, yes Rie, Megumin’s voice actress, asks her fans to have the decency to shower before attending to a closed place that will contain many people.

Among other tips, also request the use of face masks, mention the objects that should be avoided and the appropriate clothing to wear.

However, of course it’s funny because the otaku community has a reputation for not constantly cleaning up. Let’s hope that fans of Megumin’s voice actress will pay attention to her on the day of her event.

Source: Rie Takahashi

Takahashi, Megumin’s voice actress, has been part of an idol group Earphones since 2015. This is made up only of voice actresses. The first to launch into a solo career was Marika Kohn, however, now Rie Takahashi will get her own debut.

We recommend: Konosuba premieres a preview of Megumin’s spin-off and it looks like there will be no lack of laughter

Besides Megumin, who does Rie Takahashi play?

Emily of Re:Zero

Takagi’s Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san

Ena Saito of Yuru Camp

Tomo-chan from Tomo-chan wa Onnanoko!

