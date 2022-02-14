This time we share a cosplay of Megumin, the powerful magician from KonoSuba, one of the most popular isekai series today.

It’s hard to say which of the girls from KonoSuba it is more popular. So much megumin What aqua Y darkness they stand out for different things and have their respective fan bases. But the first one certainly grabs attention.

Not so much because of her figure, but rather because of her personality. She is a magician specialized in magic that generates explosions. She has put aside any other magical technique to only focus on one and demonstrate the power of it.

Megumin only knows how to do one thing in KonoSuba

The latter has caused him to only have one attack, which is immensely powerful. megumin He concentrates his magic on a certain point around him and an enormous amount of energy falls from the sky.

Upon hitting the ground, it explodes thunderously, dealing a tremendous amount of damage. The bad thing is that after executing it it is exhausted and without strength. It is common to see her lying face down in the field, but very satisfied.

Do not forget that KonoSuba It’s a comedy, so things like that happen is completely normal. megumin is a character who from time to time makes sarcastic comments, especially against KazumaThe protagonist of the story.

Despite that, she gets along quite well with him, and in the most recent film she seems to have some romantic interest. However, she is not very determined to start a relationship with Kazuma.

This cosplay reflects well the image of this magician

Because of the way you behave megumin has many followers. Apart from the fan arts has several cosplay. In this case we bring you a contribution from the cosplayer @zucora_cosplay.

As you can see, the suit he wears is very similar, in red with some sections in light orange. The black belt and the cape of the same color can also be seen. Nor can the wide-brimmed hat so characteristic of this young magician be missing.

As for the hairstyle, it is similar to that of this character from KonoSuba and the hair color is correct. As for the eyes, they seem to be very similar. The only thing this one needs cosplay are some accessories.

For example, a photo with the patch on one of his eyes would not have been bad. But perhaps what is most needed is his magic staff, which is what allows him to channel his power to attack. On average he is a cosplay decent.

