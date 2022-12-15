Within the series of konosuba the main quartet consisting of Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin, and Darkness is very popular. The fans have their favorite among them and there is no shortage of those who prefer Megumin, so represented in fan art and cosplay.

It’s hard to ignore the so-called Crazy Exploding Girl, who got that nickname because she only knows magic from this guy. Her biggest attack is Explosion which deals high damage.

Except that when he executes it, he is so weak that he usually falls to the ground without strength. She is very powerful but she can’t execute more than one attack. But Megumin still stands out for being very funny in her way of being.

We recommend: KonoSuba will celebrate Christmas with these arts of Aqua and Megumin.

This mage is very focused but also witty and is a great counterbalance to the other members of the party. Her personality is in stark contrast to Aqua, Darkness, and Kazuma himself. She always says what she thinks.

Font: Instagram.

Especially when Kazuma was looking to name a new weapon and she said the first name that came to mind. That happened in one of the KonoSuba anime episodes.

Therefore, it is normal that more than one cosplayer decides to dedicate a cosplay to Megumin. There is a good amount of competition in that sense and that is why there is no shortage of those who decide to make cosplays that are different from the usual.

A KonoSuba Megumin cosplay inspired by Christmas

Megumin’s cosplay from konosuba What we bring you this time is a contribution from cosplayer Alice (@caticornplay). In this case she decided to make her interpretation not based on anything known.

Perhaps for the same reason it is a little difficult to identify its recreation. It can only be guessed that he is based on this mage from the staff he carries with him and the color of his eyes. But from there on out it’s not so easy to guess who she is.

Font: Instagram.

Perhaps Alice should have taken Megumin’s official Christmas art as a base, which has elements associated with her appearance that are easier to capture.

Especially for those who only lightly know this character from konosuba. In any case, it is a creative interpretation of this character who will return to action next year thanks to his own anime. It is only a matter of waiting a few months.

In addition to konosuba we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.