Just five days after the Coronation of Carlos III, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to be the center of attention. Despite the fact that it is already confirmed that Meghan Markle is not going to attend the event next Saturday and is going to stay in the United States to celebrate her son Archie’s fourth birthday, Harry’s wife continues to be the protagonist of all the information that surround the British Royal House. This time, Channel 7 Spotlight, an Australian television network, has announced a special program with Thomas Markle, Meghan’s father, and her stepbrothers, Thomas and Samantha. A delivery that will be broadcast this week and can only be seen from the Australian continent, but it is expected that some content will end up being posted through social networks.

In the promotional video, the chain ensures that photos and videos will appear that “Meghan would have preferred that they had never seen the light”, from the time she was born until she left her home. In addition, they ensure that “Meghan’s fractured family threatens to steal the limelight from the Royal House” and promise to reveal important secrets for the family. In a preview of the statements, Samantha can be heard saying: “They have an unhealthy relationship with each other, it’s a toxic couple.”

Everyone knows that the Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with her family is not the best, and she herself took it upon herself to record it in her Netflix documentary. She accused her father on numerous occasions of accepting money in exchange for revealing information about her and her family. Now, in the trailer, the father asks himself: “What can I do to fix it?” A documentary for which Meghan’s family has surely received a good amount of money.

celebrity agency



Just a few days ago it became known that Meghan had signed for one of the most prestigious celebrity agencies in the United States. The WME, which is valued at more than 6,000 euros, has had among its clients the most exclusive clients in Hollywood, including Charles Chaplin and Marilyn Monroe. And currently, it has personalities such as Oprah Winfrey, Adele, Ben Affleck, Calvin Harris or Serena Williams.

Her signing by Netflix to broadcast the documentary about her life, the podcast on Spotify and the interview with Orphan Winfrey on television seem to be just the first steps in Meghan’s new life since she left Buckingham in 2020. Now more than ever, the rumors about a possible return of the exactriz to the interpretation are more alive than ever. The agency, delighted with the new addition, issued a statement in which they ensure that their work “will focus on developing their multi-faceted business activities and their broader ecosystem, including film and television production, brand partnerships and more” .