According to a recent survey conducted by the Stem4 charity, the Duchess Meghan, wife of Prince Harry, is the royal most loved by the youngest after her husband, in second place, and the queen, in first position, popular in all age groups.

Meghan Markle to the rescue. If inside the Royal Family the Duchess of Sussex continues to create tensions and contrasts, according to what transpires from the Palazzo, instead among the very young he gets a lot of support, even more than Kate Middleton.

Meghan loved by young people more than Kate

According to a survey conducted by the British charity Stem4, among the most appreciated and respected royals of the Generation Z, born between 1995 and 2010, is the prince’s wife Harry, which ranks third after her husband.

On the top step of the podium, as always, the Queen Elizabeth, a favorite of British subjects of all ages.

Read also: Harry and Meghan: 5 previews of the bombshell biography

The survey asked 1000 boys between 13 and 25 who was the most popular character in the various categories.

A rather unexpected result. In general i dukes of Sussex they don’t enjoy much popularity in the UK, especially since they said goodbye to Royal Family.

Evidently, however, the very young follow another scale of values.

“The Bench”: Meghan’s book is already a bestseller

The doctor Nihara Krause, founder and managing director of charity Stem4, he explained that winning a fortune or looking good is not so much to get the respect of the younger ones.

It is much more important to show courage, resilience and compassion for others and for nature. Evidently, for the boys “Centennials”, Meghan represents these characteristics.

But there is another shot scored by the Markle.

His illustrated children’s book, “The Bench “ – inspired by the relationship between Harry and the firstborn Archie – is at the top of the bestseller list of the “New York Times” in the reference category.