This cooking show is just one part of the ambitious deal that Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, signed with Netflix in 2020, following her official resignation from the British Royal Family. In a five-year contract worth 80 million dollars (about 77.5 million euros), the couple has embarked on various media projects that include the production of documentaries, series and, of course, this new TV show. kitchen.

Additionally, Meghan and Harry also reached a deal with Spotify for $20 million and have generated $54 million in book sales, bringing their total income to the impressive figure of 210 million dollars (approximately 190 million euros). Part of this money goes towards funding projects through the Archewell Foundation and the growth of her company ‘American Riviera Orchard’, which has been created by the Duchess to promote home, garden and food products.

With a solid financial future, Meghan is now betting on making a name for herself in the world of lifestyle, seeking to capitalize on her fame to offer practical advice to her followers. Nick Ede, brand and culture expert, states that “now everything is in place so that the Meghan brand finally gets off the ground and the world sees what he really loves: entertaining, cooking and giving the best advice on how to follow a healthy lifestyle.”









An intimate cooking show

The series ‘Love, Meghan’ aims to show Harry’s wife on a more intimate and personal level, as it delves into the daily life of the Duchess of Sussex in her home in Montecito (Santa Barbara). It consists of eight episodes of 33 minutes eachin which Meghan not only cooks and gardens, but also shares her life experiences and her relationship with activism and philanthropy. In addition to her own culinary talent, the series will feature the participation of several famous friendsincluding actress and producer Mindy Kaling, Daniel Martin, her trusted makeup artist for years, Delfina Blaquier, photographer and wife of polo player Nacho Figueras, a close friend of Prince Harry, among others.

Although fans will be able to see Meghan cooking, the truth is that the duchess has Chosen to record the show in a different mansionjust three kilometers from his residence. The £5 million (approximately €5.8 million) property is surrounded by avocado and lemon orchards, providing a perfect setting for the series’ activities.

The mansion, which belongs to the influential Cipolla family, has a luxury kitchen equipped with high-end appliances, such as a 48-inch Thermador stove (valued at 15,000 pounds, that is, about 17,400 euros), 600 copper pans pounds (about 700 euros), and Le Creuset kitchen utensils. During the chapters the Duchess will prepare healthy recipes of all kinds, including preparing cocktails or organizing parties and flower arrangements.

The Netflix series is another step for Meghan to consolidate her personal brand and explore her passion for a healthy lifestyle and gastronomy through her company ‘American Riviera Orchard’. Founded with the intention of competing with brands like Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Goop’, its brand aims offer products for the home, garden and foodand although she has had some obstacles, Meghan continues to bet on her.

In March 2024, the trademark applied for registration with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, but the application was rejected due to some inconsistencies. Additionally, the food company ‘Harry & David’ filed a complaint, alleging that Meghan’s company is too similar to its own trademark‘Royal Riviera’. Added to these legal problems were difficulties in hiring personnel, 18 employees left the company in August 2024 and the departure of the executive director in November of the same year have left the company reeling.

Despite these setbacks, Meghan seems determined to move forward with her projects. In January 2025, she is expected to launch a new line of ‘American Riviera Orchard’ products and continue promoting the brand through her Instagram account, where she recently launched with a personal video filmed by her husband Harry.

The rebirth of the Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle continues to fight to save her image and consolidate her place in the world of entertainment and lifestyle, but her journey after the ‘Megxit’ of 2020 has been anything but easy. The failure of his series ‘Pearl’, which was canceled by Netflix, and the interruption of his podcast ‘Archetypes’ on Spotify, have left some doubts about your ability to build a lasting brand. However, with the release of ‘Love, Meghan’ on Netflix, and the expected expansion of her brand, the duchess seems determined to transform her public image and continue growing in new areas outside the royal sphere.