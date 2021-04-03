In the UK, Meghan Markle’s lies were revealed during a scandalous interview with Oprah Winfrey, which she and Prince Harry gave after moving to the United States. This was stated by the biographer of Princess Diana, Andrew Morton, reports the Daily Mail.

According to him, Markle’s claims that she was not allowed out of the palace, and that her passport and driver’s license were taken away while in the UK are not true. Princess Diana’s biographer said that Markle led a normal life during her time with the royal family and was seen more than once with friends in restaurants. Morton added that his acquaintances personally saw her leaving the supermarket near Kensington Palace.

Earlier, the author of books about the British royal family, Colin Campbell, suggested that Princess Anne was the very member of the royal family who was accused of racism by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a controversial interview. The royal biographer suggested that the couple misinterpreted the words of Princess Anne, daughter of Queen Elizabeth II. Campbell emphasized that the princess has always been against Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle, as she believed that the prince’s chosen one does not respect British traditions and, because of her origin and character, will not be able to perform well the duties of an older member of the royal family.

On March 8, CBS aired the first joint interview that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave after moving to the United States. Harry said that during Meghan’s first pregnancy, some members of the royal family expressed concerns about the skin color of their unborn child. Megan admitted that she was contemplating suicide due to harassment in the British press. It also became known that they lost the financial support of the royal family in the first half of 2020, and Prince Charles refused to speak with his son for several months.