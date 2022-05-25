Thomas, Meghan Markle’s mother was hospitalized in serious condition: transported to hospital by an ambulance

Thomas the father of Meghan Markle he was hospitalized in a very serious condition and apparently suffered a stroke. His daughter Samantha thought about what happened, but his other daughter still doesn’t say anything about what is happening to the man.

Relations between the two are not at all good. They had reconnected on the occasion of the wedding, but just a few weeks before the event, they had one discussion that drove them away again.

According to what it reports TMZthe 77-year-old gentleman was photographed being carried by a stretcher on an ambulance. She was in Tijuana, Mexico when she had a sickness.

From what the newspaper reports, it would seem that the man had one on his face oxygen mask. Also, it seems that he had to write his own on a piece of paper conditions, because he could no longer speak. Meghan’s half-sister Samantha has commented the news with a note in which he wrote:

My father is recovering in the hospital. We ask for respect and privacy for our family, for their health and well-being. He just needs to rest.

Thomas actually had to attend for next week, al Platinum Jubilee, of Queen Elizabeth II to be held in London. However, given her serious condition, it is likely that she will have to undo commitment.

The relationship between Meghan Markle and her father Thomas

The actress and wife of Harry, the Prince of England has decided to do not comment the news. In fact it is closed in silence.

Relations between her and her father are not good at all. Yes they were draw closer on the occasion of her wedding, but a few weeks after the event they had an argument. Meghan accuses the man of using her image for profit.

Thomas, on the other hand, accused her of having turned away to his family to live a life of luxury and popularity. Half-sister Samantha was also not present at her wedding. The only one who attended the event is Rodia RaglandMeghan’s mother and was the only representative of the family at the wedding.