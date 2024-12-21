The late Queen Elizabeth II was very attached to traditions. Therefore, when someone skipped them She could feel very upset. This is what happened to Meghan Markle on the day of her wedding to her grandson, Prince Harry.

in his book Revengethe author Tom Bower He says that the late monarch was upset when the bride decided to wear a veil to complement her wedding dress, which was also white.

The point is that tradition states that both the veil and the white color of the dress are a symbol of the bride’s puritybut Queen Elizabeth II believed that it was not appropriate, given that it was the second marriage of the American actress.

Meghan Markle had previously been married to the Hollywood film producer Trevor Engelson between 2011 and 2013.

The veil, a five-meter-long piece of cloth, was adorned with lace that represented the flora of each of the 53 countries that make up the Commonwealth.

The dress and veil were created after 3,900 hours of work for 50 people, and the seamstresses had to wash their hands periodically to avoid discoloring the material. The veil was held in place by Queen Mary’s diamond tiara, which was made in 1932 and lent to Meghan by the late Elizabeth II.