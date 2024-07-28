The appearance of American actress Meghan Markle at a business summit was assessed with the phrase “she’s a slob.” The corresponding photo was published by the owner of the Bobbi Brown cosmetics brand on Instagram (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation)drew attention Page Six.

The Duchess of Sussex is known to have attended the G9 Ventures summer summit in New York, flying in on a private jet with entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima.

For the occasion, the celebrity wore a vest and trousers in a natural cream color from the Revolve brand. In addition, Markle tied her hair and applied makeup in neutral tones. As for jewelry, she chose a necklace with a pendant and several gold bracelets.

Netizens rated the actress’s outfit in the comments under the article. “She’s a slob,” “A wrinkled outfit with trousers that need hemming,” “Another ill-fitting and boring wrinkled linen suit,” “It’s surprising that Markle still can’t figure out how to dress properly,” “As usual, sloppy,” they said.

