Enrique de Inglaterra and Meghan Markle are immersed in separate legal proceedings. The youngest son of Carlos III in London, since Monday, against the British tabloid Daily Mail; and his wife, in a legal battle against their older sister on their father’s side, Samantha Markle, 58, which just concluded. Her little sister has won the legal battle by dismissing the lawsuit that Samantha had filed against her for orchestrating “a campaign to smear and destroy the reputation of her sister and her father.”

It all started two years ago, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave one of the most controversial interviews on television – followed by 17 million Americans – with the presenter Oprah Winfrey in which they both talked about their family problems. A year later, her sister denounced her for the alleged slander that she pronounced in that interview, where Meghan came to defend that she “had no relationship with her sister, that they were practically strangers.” Samantha claimed that everything said in that interview was a “big lie” that Meghan had made up and that it subjected her to “global humiliation, shame and hate”. For all this, she demanded 70,000 euros through a lawsuit.

Now, justice has agreed with the duchess, who finally will not have to go to trial against her sister. Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell, of the State of Florida (USA), has filed said lawsuit arguing that Meghan expressed “an opinion about her childhood and her relationship with her half-sister” and, that being a feeling about how she lived her childhood, “could not be shown to be false.” “The court finds that the defendant’s statement is not objectively verifiable or subject to empirical testing. Plaintiff cannot plausibly refute Respondent’s view of her own childhood,” the resolution states.

In addition, Samantha also denounced Meghan for the unofficial biography of the mediatic marriage, finding freedom, which was published in the summer of 2020. One of the problems is that the complaint consisted of 10 points and seven of them corresponded to the book, which was not even written or published by Enrique de Inglaterra’s wife. For this reason, the judge has also dismissed the complaint by not being able to prove that Meghan intervened in the content of the copy.

It is not the first quarrel between the sisters. Samantha – 17 years older – has always had Meghan in her sights and has not shy away from expressing her animosity in interviews, letters and even books, where she calls the exactriz “cold and calculating”. Such is her obsession with her that, when Harry and Meghan were still full members of the British royal family, Scotland Yard included her on its “people to watch” list. And of course, she wasn’t invited to the dukes’ wedding in Windsor in 2018.

This Friday has been a day of good news for Meghan, who in addition to winning the legal battle against her sister, has just received the Gracie award for her Archetypes podcast. This award recognizes “exemplary programming” created by women, for women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment.

As Meghan wins the legal battle against her sister, Harry is still waiting for the trial against him to continue in London. Daily Mail for the way in which the newspaper collected private information about him. In fact, he has not been alone in his legal request. The youngest son of King Carlos III filed a lawsuit along with other figures from the entertainment industry such as singer Elton John and actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost. They accuse the outlet of hiring private investigators to secretly place listening devices inside cars and homes and record private conversations.