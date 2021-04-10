The funeral of the prince Philip of Edinburgh They will be held next Saturday at Windsor Castle, the royal residence where Elizabeth II’s husband died this Friday, and they promise to present a certain climate of tension.

Buckingham Palace announced that the prince harry, Felipe’s grandson and renouncing his royal status due to complaints of racism, will attend the ceremony, although without his wife Meghan markle.

Is that, according to the British press, Meghan decided to endorse the recommendation of her doctors, who advised against traveling by plane due to her pregnancy.

Meghan lives with the son of Prince Charles and Lady Di in the United States and both recently accused the British monarchy of racism and lack of support, which opened a controversy that shook the usual climate of calm and routine that surrounds the English monarchy.

Nor will Prime Minister Boris Johnson be present because the ceremony will be only for 30 people -families of Felipe- due to the restriction measures imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, Downing Street officially reported, reported the Ansa news agency.

The late Prince Philip of Edinburgh. AFP photo.

The funerals will take place on April 17, at 3:00 p.m., in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, about 25 miles west of London, where the Duke of Edinburgh died on Friday morning at the age of 99. .

The details of the funeral

The 30 people who will be able to attend include four children (Carlos, Ana, Andrés and Eduardo), their grandchildren and other relatives.

At the beginning of the ceremony, a minute of silence will be observed throughout the country.

The funeral will take place four days before the queen’s birthday, who will turn 95 on April 21, the AFP news agency recalled.

His eldest son, Prince Charles, declared this Saturday that both he and the royal family miss Felipe “enormously”, whom he defined as “a very special person.”

An image from the video that Prince Charles recorded to say goodbye to his father Felipe, who died at the age of 99. AP Photo.

Carlos praised his “outstanding service dedicated to the queen, my family and the country” and stated that his father “would have been astonished by the reaction and the moving things that have been said about him.”

The United Kingdom began today the farewell ceremony and tribute to Prince Philip with salutes fired at the national level.

From the Tower of London, on the banks of the Thames, the castles of Edinburgh, Belfast, Gibraltar or the ships of the Royal Navy (Royal Navy), where the monarch served during World War II, the sound of cannons began to resonate to the noon (8am in Argentina) for the first of the 41 planned salvoes.

Two months before his 100th birthday, the Duke of Edinburgh died “peacefully” in Windsor Castle, west London, yesterday morning.

Last March, he was hospitalized for a month with heart ailments and an infection not related to Covid-19, according to palatial sources, the Sputnik news agency reported.

The queen expressed her “deep sadness” for the loss of her former husband for more than 70 years.

Known for speaking his mind, Prince Philip attracted attention for his provocative comments, sometimes tinged with racism or sexism.

But the British also remember his tireless devotion to the monarchy, which he helped to modernize, and his presence, in the background but unfailingly next to Elizabeth II.

The tributes

In Premier League football matches, a minute of silence was held in his honor.

The bells of Westminster Abbey, where Elizabeth and Philip were married in 1947, rang last night 99 times, one per minute, in homage to the years that the prince lived.

Out of “respect for the Queen and the Royal Family”, the Northern Irish unionists called for an end to the demonstrations that have been shaking the British province for several days, without being able to avoid some clashes.

His portrait, alone or accompanied by his wife, appears on all the front pages of the newspapers this Saturday with the dates that marked his century of life: 1921-2021.

“We all cried with you ma’am,” wrote The Sun, posting a front page photo of the royal couple at their wedding.

Since the announcement of his death, messages of condolences from around the world multiplied as the public approached the palaces of Windsor or Buckingham, the Queen’s official residence in London, to deposit messages and flowers.