The couple because of this alleged betrayal would be thinking of divorce. Here is the indiscretion.

The British tabloids keep the affairs of the royal house very close to their heart. Though Harry and Meghan they have not been part of it for a few years and have moved overseas, their adventures continue to appeal to the world of communication.

For some weeks now, several rumors have been circulating in the UK that speak of a imminent divorce between the Dukes of Sussex.

Source: web

One of the reasons would also be an alleged betrayal discovered by Harry by Meghan. But who would be the alleged man who made the duchess lose her head? It would be about Christopher Sanchez entered for months now in the staff of the family as a bodyguard.

Who is Christopher Sanchez

Born in Houston, Christopher Sanchez he is the son of a former firefighter. After a period at university, Christopher he preferred to follow in his father’s footsteps and enlisted in the police. Here he remained for 3 years before abandoning his uniform to devote himself to bodyguard work. With this job he has made a long career coming to defend several important and influential personalities. Passing by American secret servicescame to work at White Houseformerly in the service of the US president George W. Bush and then of his successor Barack Obama.

In an interview with the famous American podcast podcast Always moving forward She said: “I spent five years with the president and was lucky enough to be there during a transition, so I spent the last two and a half years with President Bush and the first two and a half years with President Obama. I was just grateful to be a part of it.”

After this adventure he decided to go back to private work and today he is director of the company Torchstone Global and among his customers where he takes care of safety there are the prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

And according to the indiscretion launched by the weekly Touch between Christopher and Meghan would have broken out of the tender and a relationship would be in place then discovered by Harry who at this point would have asked for a divorce.