Netizens took up arms against the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, after she criticized social networks, comparing those who sit in them with drug addicts. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

Markle, 39, who spoke at The FORTUNE Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit on October 13, was convicted of plagiarism. The Duchess claimed that for her, users of social networks are comparable to drug addicts. “Algorithms [соцсетей] somehow generate obsession. I think this is a very unhealthy phenomenon, – she said. – There are quite a few things in the world where a person is called a user. This is the name of drug addicts and those who use social networks. “

Twitter users noticed that her comments on social media addiction were the same as Netflix’s Social Dilemma documentary. “Yes!! Here is the complete quote. “There are only two industries that call their customers users: illegal drugs and software,” commented commentators.

In addition, Markle claimed that she had not used social networks for a long time and deleted all personal accounts for her own good. At the same time, she made a reservation that a whole team of specialists was involved in the management of the launched official account of her family, and not herself.

“God, Megan was paid to speak at a conference and bring up the Social Dilemma idea that social media users are like drug addicts, and she says she hasn’t used social media in four years? And The Tig blog? And the Sussex page” Royal on Instagram? Twitter? A liar, “said the user @ superscuba83.

“Megan began to copy other people’s ideas so easily that it only causes laughter,” some commented. “Someone has obviously watched The Social Dilemma recently,” others sneered.

Earlier it was reported that many of Markle’s fans were outraged by the cost of a spectator ticket to an online conference with her participation. People complained that $ 1,750 (135,000 rubles) was too much. In addition, they were angered by the topics that were discussed at the event.