Music service Spotify will offer Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry to produce podcasts. The deal could be worth several million dollars, according to the Daily Mirror.

The source of the publication claims that the company will contact the American agent Markle in the coming weeks. “Of course, money is not an issue,” the Daily Mirror quoted him as saying. “Meghan Markle will more or less be able to charge her own price tag for exclusive collaboration on the podcast series.”

Spotify has already struck similar deals with Kim Kardashian and Michelle Obama, the wife of 44th US President Barack Obama. Apparently, the experiment was found to be successful.

Spotify launched in Russia on July 15. Worldwide, the service is used by about 286 million people. 130 million of them pay for a Spotify Premium subscription.

Since April 1, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ceased to act as members of the British royal family. To be eligible to relocate to the United States, work and do business, they had to abandon the Your Royal Highness appeal, government funding and the Sussex Royal brand.