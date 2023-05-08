Meghan Markle, the “hidden message” on the day of the coronation of Charles III

A quiet weekend outdoors. It is the one spent by Meghan Markle while her husband attended the coronation ceremony of her father, Charles III, in Westminster Abbey.

The former actress remained in California with her two children, Lillibet and Archie, who celebrated her fourth birthday on Saturday. On the same day she was photographed during an excursion with her friends near the villa in Montecito. While her husband entered the abbey alone, dressed in a Dior suit, Meghan walked smiling wearing a simple top, a pair of dark leggings and an army green jacket, tied around her waist. She completed the outfit, sporty but not too much, with a pair of Victoria Beckham glasses and a straw hat, as well as hiking boots. On her wrist a Love bracelet by Cartier and the Cartier watch that belonged to Lady Diana, a gift from Harry.

The series, the “Clarity Retreat” by Maya Brenner x Abigail Spencer, also caused discussion. A pendant with a crystal and a diamond that according to the site promises to “help you achieve what you want in life and let go of everything that doesn’t work” and guarantees the “peace” of the wearer. Perhaps a response to the controversy over his absence on the most important day for the royal family?