Meghan Markle accuses the British Royal House of “perpetuating” lies about her and Prince Harry in a new advance released this Thursday of the interview they have given to the American communicator Oprah Winfrey. “How do you feel about Buckingham Palace hearing you tell your version?” Winfrey says in the 30-second excerpt that is warming up to encourage audiences to connect with the CBS network that will air the special titled Oprah with Meghan and Harry, and that was recorded a few weeks ago. Markle’s response leaves no doubt about the tension that exists between the couple and the rest of the British royal family: “I don’t know how they could expect that, after all this time, we would just be quiet if The Firm [el término usado para hablar de la Casa Real británica] he is playing an active role in perpetuating lies about us. ” And he adds: “And if that comes with the risk of losing things, there is much that has already been lost.”

Before this extract that announces juicy revelations about the relationship between the youngest son of Charles of England and his family, another preview of this interview had already been revealed in which Prince Henry admits that he feared that the problems faced by his mother would be repeated. , Diana of Wales, when she was left out of the British royal family. Diana of Wales separated from the Prince of Wales and heir to the British throne in 1992 and, years later, divorced. The princess lost her life on August 31, 1997 in a traffic accident in Paris.

“My biggest concern was that history would repeat itself. I’m really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you and my wife by my side, ”reflects the prince sitting across from Oprah Winfrey. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the decision to move away from their royal duties a little over a year ago seeking privacy, but the controversy has only grown, especially since the couple moved to California and decided to establish their residence there by acquiring a luxurious mansion in Montecito, in the same exclusive urbanization where other celebrities live like Oprah Winfrey herself, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Kidman, Elton John or the tennis player Serena Williams, Markel’s personal friend.

Last week, Prince Henry assured in another interview with the media presenter James Corden that he had left his job in the royal family because of the British media. “We all know what the British press is like, and it was destroying my sanity, it was toxic. So I did what any husband and father would have done: ‘I have to get my family out of here,’ she said.

In return and in a movement that some British media describe as defense, others as revenge and some as exposing the truth of what happened, Buckingham Palace confirmed this Wednesday that it is investigating the accusations of harassment by Meghan Markle towards some of her aides during the time when he represented the royal family. Sources close to Prince Henry’s wife during that period have assured the newspaper The Times that Meghan’s attitude forced the resignation of two of her aides and “undermined the confidence” of a third. “Our human resources team will evaluate the circumstances cited in that article. Staff members who were involved at the time, including those who have left the House, will be invited to participate. [en las pesquisas] to see if lessons can be learned, “the official residence of Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement.

In the same line, The Times It has also revealed that Markle wore earrings that were a wedding gift from Saudi Prince Mohamed bin Salman at a formal dinner in Fiji in 2018, shortly after he was accused by the United States of ordering the murder of dissident Jamal Khashoggi. According to the London newspaper, at that time the duchess told her team to tell the press that the earrings were a loan, “despite being aware of their origin.”

In a statement sent to The Times this Wednesday, a spokesman for the Sussexes has stated that the information published by the newspaper responds to “a calculated campaign” of defamation based on “misleading and harmful information”, and points out that “it is not a coincidence” that it appears just when the couple is he is willing to speak “honestly and openly about his experience in recent years.” The spokesman explains that they have refuted the accusations in a legal letter to the newspaper, including those referring to “the use of gifts lent to the Duchess by the Crown.” And he adds: “The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her, especially for being someone who has personally been the victim of harassment and for being deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma.” According to the spokesperson, Meghan will continue her work “to foster compassion in the world.”