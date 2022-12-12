After two dates with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle began to live in his tent without a toilet

Meghan Markle has agreed to travel to Africa with Prince Harry after just two dates. This is told in the documentary series “Harry and Megan”, released on the Netflix video service.

Prince Harry invited Meghan Markle to Botswana in the summer of 2016. According to him, it was a chance to get to know each other better until information about their relationship was leaked to the press. “I was amazed that she said yes,” Harry recalls. She only saw me twice. And now he is coming with me to Botswana to live in a tent for five days.”

According to Megan, before Botswana, they did not see each other for a month. She knew there was a risk. If they did not agree on the characters, there would be nowhere to run – the savannah was all around. But in the end, the fears turned out to be unfounded. “There was nothing distracting,” she says. “There is no mobile connection, no mirrors, no toilet either.”

The first episodes of the documentary series Harry and Meghan premiered on Netflix on December 8. They tell about the acquaintance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family and the press after the engagement, as well as the childhood and youth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The series shows previously unpublished video and photographic materials. The second part of Harry and Meghan is expected to be released in a week.

The creator of the series is an American documentary filmmaker Liz Garbustwice nominated for an Oscar. According to the Daily Mail, for participating in the filming of Harry and Meghan could get up to 100 million dollars (more than six billion rubles).

Even before the premiere, British tabloids called the series scandalous and compared it with the famous interview that Harry and Meghan gave to the American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey. In it, they accused one of the members of the royal family of racism and complained that Buckingham Palace refused to respond to Megan’s persecution in the yellow press.