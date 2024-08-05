The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have wanted to put the importance of talking about mental health back on the table in a new television appearance. Meghan Markle, hand in hand with Prince Harry, has spoken again about the suicidal thoughts she suffered when she was still part of the British royal family in an interview broadcast on the American network CBS this Sunday, August 4. “I think when you’ve been through any level of traumatic pain, part of our healing journey, certainly part of mine, is being able to talk openly about it,” she shared, visibly moved on the day she turned 43. The reason for the interview was to present one of the couple’s new projects: The Parents’ Network, an altruistic program that, through the Duke and Duchess’ Archewell Foundation, seeks to support parents whose children have been affected by trauma related to the use of social networks. This initiative is already available in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

The one in charge of asking the questions uncomfortable It was presenter Jane Pauley, who did not hesitate to delve into the Duchess’s past. “If expressing what I have overcome will help someone to introspect, and assume that everything is fine, then it is worth it,” Markle said. It is not the first time that she has spoken openly about her mental health problems while she was part of the House of Windsor. It was in March 2021, in the couple’s first interview with Oprah Winfrey after leaving their royal duties. Then, the Duchess confessed that during those years she came to feel that “I did not want to be alive” and the little support she felt from her in-laws. “At that time I was very ashamed to say it, and especially to admit it in front of Harry, because I know how much I had lost. But I knew that if I did not say it, he would do it… and I did not want to be alive anymore,” she confesses in this new television interview. But she also reveals that there is much more behind all those thoughts that she has never wanted to share: “I haven’t really touched the surface of my experience, but I would never want anyone else to feel the way I felt.”

At that time, the Duchess relied on Prince Harry to fight the thoughts that invited her to take her life; “very clear, serious and constant, which were scary” she now describes them. Markle says again that she asked the royal family for help, although on this occasion she clarifies that she went to ask for help from “one of the highest ranking people in the institution”. “I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help. I said that I had never felt that way and that I needed to go somewhere. And they told me that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for the institution,” she confesses in a conversation in which she is seen at all times holding the hand of Henry of England.

During the recording, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex also meet with a group of parents who lost their children to suicide. Prince Harry also spoke of the “scariest” effect of social media: “absolutely anyone” can lose a loved one. “We always talk about how, in the old days, if there are children under your roof, you know what they are doing. But now they could be in the next room using a tablet or a phone, going down these rabbit holes, and within 24 hours they could be taking their own lives.” The prince has been a staunch advocate of social media control, most recently during a 5Rights Foundation forum, when he said that becoming a father to his two children, Archie and Lilibet, has motivated him to try to change things. “I hope my children never have to experience the world of suicide.” on-line as it currently exists,” he said then.

On this occasion they also wanted to share their own experience as parents of two minor children. “Our children are small, they are three and five years old, they are incredible, but the only thing we want to do as parents is protect them,” they introduce their new program to provide support and education to families with social networks. According to the dukes, in case of cyberbullying Parents are the first to respond: “But the hardest part of all of this is spotting the signs of a possible suicide. That’s the scary part of all of this,” the prince says. Meghan Markle continues: “Your son or daughter comes home happy, and one day, right under my roof, our whole life is changed by something that is completely out of my control. And if you look at it as a parent, there’s no other way to look at it than to try to find a solution.”

The Parents’ Network, Formed by the dukes and a group of parents who have suffered first-hand the consequences of “destructive social networks”, it is “a safe and supportive community available to all parents and caregivers navigating the complex digital world” as it is presented on its website. On the official website of the princes’ foundation, they invite parents to be more cautious and vigilant in the relationship between minors and technology: “Each one of us has gone through something that no parent should have to experience, and our mission is to prevent anyone else from suffering like us,” it says. In the video of the solidarity campaign, one of the participating parents declares: “We had no idea what had happened to our son. He had a beautiful car, a job that he loved, he was a happy child,” before confessing that his son died with the phone still in his hand.