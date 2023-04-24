A few days ago, one of the great unknowns that weighed on the day of the coronation of Carlos III was cleared up: Henry of England, the youngest son of the British king and the late Diana of Wales, separated from the Windsors of his own free will for a long time. three years, he would attend the big act. This was confirmed by the Duke of Sussex himself through a spokesman and also by Buckingham Palace in a statement. Of course, Enrique will go alone. Without his wife, Meghan Markle, nor his children, Archie and Lilibet. He himself explained that Markle has decided to “remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet”, where the family resides.

Since then, the British and international media have speculated about this decision and, specifically, about the conspicuous absence of Meghan Markle. The newspaper The Telegraph published a piece this weekend suggesting that Meghan Markle had decided not to attend the coronation due to disagreements she had with the monarch in the past. Specific, The Telegraph it mentioned a series of private letters that the duchess would have sent to the king in which she expressed her concern about unconscious racist prejudice in the royal family. This correspondence, according to the British media, would have taken place as a result of the interview that Enrique and Meghan gave Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, where the duchess stated that, before the birth of Archie, her first child, “there were concerns and conversations about how dark her skin might be when she was born” within the royal family, though she declined to name those who debated the issue. In that interview, Prince Harry revealed that the reason for his departure to the United States had been “largely due to racism.”

Now it has been the duchess herself who has decided to put an end to the rumors about her absence at the coronation. She has done so through a spokesperson who has sent a statement to the British edition of the magazine Hello!: “The Duchess of Sussex lives her life in the present, without thinking about the correspondence of two years ago related to the conversations of four years ago. Any speculation to the contrary is false and downright ridiculous. We encourage the tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that only they are creating.”

The coronation of Carlos III coincides with a date set for the duchess: it is exactly the same day as the fourth birthday of her eldest son, Archie. Her decision to stay in Montecito (California) is motivated, according to various media reports, by her decision to put her family ahead of her.

Few details are known about Prince Enrique’s role in his father’s coronation, but all indicate that the second son of Carlos III will not have a prominent role. According to various media, the Duke of Sussex, fifth in line to the throne, will not be present in the procession that will follow the coronation through the streets of London. He will not wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the rest of the royal family either. In fact, he will quickly leave London after the central act to return to California and celebrate the birthday of his eldest son that same weekend.

The events for the coronation will last three days, Saturday 6, Sunday 7 and Monday 8 May, which will be a holiday in the United Kingdom. On Saturday the most solemn act will take place in Westminster Abbey, while on Sunday there will be a concert in Windsor (with artists yet to be confirmed) and on Monday a massive picnic. According to Omid Scobie, Henry’s friend and unofficial spokesman, the prince’s will be a “brief trip” to the United Kingdom and he will only be present at the coronation.