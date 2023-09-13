The Invictus Games are a special event for Meghan Markle and Harry of England. It is the date in which they were seen together for the first time in public, in 2017, and which they have not missed since then. And this edition, which is being held in Düsseldorf, was not going to be any less. Although Meghan Markle was not expected to be seen until the closing ceremony, as soon as she landed in the German city this Tuesday she attended an event with the prince. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex thus reappeared together at a public event on the third day of the Invictus Games, which began last weekend and will continue until September 16.

The dukes did not take long to take the stage during the traditional participants’ dinner: “I’m sorry I was late to the party,” Markle lamented during her speech. “Here’s to a fantastic week! Have a great time, we are cheering you on and we can’t wait to bring our kids too so they can experience how wonderful this is,” he said. The couple, who resigned from their roles as active members of the British royal family in 2020, had not been seen at an official event since last May. Then, both posed together and smiling at the Ms. Foundation For Women gala held in New York, but the smiles ended at the exit of the event, after which the dukes denounced “an almost catastrophic car chase” by the paparazzi for the streets of Manhattan. At dinner last night, they could be seen closer and more excited in a special competition for Enrique of England, since he decided to found this meeting of veterans after his time in Afghanistan. A moment in which they once again demonstrated their complicity, as they already did at Beyoncé’s concert in Los Angeles, where they fulfilled the dress code silver that the singer requested from her fans. Some of the thousands of viewers captured images of the couple, who were accompanied by Doria Ragland, Markle’s mother, and Abigail Spencer, her co-star in the series. Suits.

Henry of England, 38, landed in the German city on September 9 after a brief stay in London to fulfill another charitable commitment: the annual awards ceremony for WellChild, an organization for seriously ill children and young people, which It was celebrated on September 7, just one day before the first anniversary of the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. “As you know, I couldn’t attend the awards last year because my grandmother passed away. As you probably also know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with all of you instead of coming to her,” he mentioned during the gala. Chance would have it that the duke, who has been living in California with his wife for more than three years, was in the capital of the United Kingdom on such an important date, but he left without maintaining any type of contact with the family of he. “I know, exactly one year later, that she is looking at us all tonight, happy that we are together,” insisted the youngest son of Charles and Diana of Wales. He did make a discreet visit to the Windsor church, where the queen is buried, as demonstrated by photographs taken by chance by a tourist and published in several British media.

Meghan, who avoided accompanying him to London, has decided to be with her husband during the Invictus Games. This Tuesday, September 12, she headed to the German city from the Los Angeles airport, according to photos of the Daily Mail in which she was seen very smiling moments before takeoff. And at night she reappeared next to him. Just as they did this Wednesday, when the dukes cheered and applauded at the wheelchair basketball game between the Ukrainian and Australian teams. It is the first sporting event of the games in which they have been seen together, surrounded by a crowd with whom they have been able to interact and take photos. It is the first time that Markle returns to Europe after the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth, and the Duchess of Sussex, 42, is scheduled to be one of the moderators of the competition’s closing ceremony, as confirmed by the newspaper. Teuton Rheinische Post a few months ago.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posing for a photo during the wheelchair basketball game at the Invictus Games, in Düsseldorf, this Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Chris Jackson (Getty Images)

During pre-dinner meetings on Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex approached Nigerian athlete Glory Essien, who also participates in the competitions. “You’re my Nigerian sister!” she told him. An anecdote that adds to the words of Prince Henry in his speech during the opening of the games, when he assured that the new nations that have joined the competition this year, such as Colombia, Israel or Nigeria, could spark a duel between him and the mother of his two children. “As my wife discovered that she is of Nigerian descent, it is likely that this year will be a little more competitive,” the duke stressed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex receive the participants of the Invictus Games at Düsseldorf airport, this Tuesday, September 13, 2023. Chris Jackson (Getty Images for the Invictus Ga)

From 2007 to 2008, Prince Harry was posted as a British Army officer to the troubled Afghan province of Helmand. Upon returning, he and his comrades flew back with three seriously wounded. That flight became the birth of the Invictus Games. This is how it was originally explained on the website of this tournament designed by the Duke of Sussex, which last Saturday, September 9, kicked off its sixth edition. Düsseldorf (Germany) has been the city chosen on this occasion, after having been held in London, Toronto, Sydney and Rotterdam on previous occasions – in 2020 and 2021 the games were postponed due to the pandemic. Its goal is to support the recovery and rehabilitation of participating military men and women. The Duke stressed during the opening speech of the Games that the competition is “much more than a sporting event”, and “a place for respect for the heroic service that these athletes provide to their countries”.

In 2014, the opening ceremony of the first Invictus Games included the participation of Henry’s father, now King Charles III of England, his wife, Queen Camilla, and Prince William. In 2016, Queen Elizabeth II herself participated in a fun video with her grandson, in which they accepted the challenge of the then president of the United States, Barack Obama, and his wife, Michelle, for that year’s games. . In this edition, there is no trace of the Windsors’ footprint in the competition that Enrique has recently made the star of a new documentary on Netflix.