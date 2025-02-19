Goodbye a American Riviera Orchardhi As Ever. Hyperactive Meghan Markle has just revealed that has renamed his brand of home products through an Instagram video in which he has slipped A subtle dart to the royal familyin addition to communicating the expansion of your business line. Will sell from tablecloths to hair products or even pruning scissors.

The 43 -year -old Duchess, not only rename A renewed website for which he did not hesitate to place a cover photo with She by her daughter Lilibetthree years old, under the sun of California.

The date chosen for the launch does not seem accidental, as there is only two weeks before the premiere of its new Netflix ‘programWith Love, Meghan‘. It was expected to begin its broadcast in January, but it had to be delayed due to the forest fires of Los Angeles.

In search of more sales and income

The Dukes of Sussex expect the new business movement to translate into higher sales and more income. Thus, its renewed catalog will include Fruit preserves. “I think we are all clear at this time that the jam is my jam,” proclaims Meghan Markle with all solemnity.









American Riviera Orchard emerged last year when Prince Harry’s wife began sending jams in limited editing jars to her most famous friends to share them on social networks. As Ever arrives with an Instagram video with Meghan in the foreground In the garden of his house in Montecito. Presents a Brief Harry cameowho tells Meghan that “he is recording” while delivering the phone.

«Last year I thought: Riviera American sounds as a great name. It is my neighborhood, it is a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were manufactured and cultivated in this area, ”he warns. And in words that some have taken as A mockery to royalty And the sacrifices that Meghan felt that he made when she fell in love with her husband, says she had not been able to share His passion for food and home “for years” Once he closed his lifestyle blog The Tig.

Kitchen, Crafts and Gardening

«As Ever basically means ‘as it has always been’, and if you have followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know that I have always liked to cook, make crafts and gardening: this is what I do. And I have not been able to share it with you in the same way in recent years, But now I canso as things are starting to leak, I wanted you to listen to it first, ”he summarizes.

Patent requests discovered by ‘Daily Mail’ suggest that As Ever will also sell textiles such as tablecloths and curtains up to Creams, candles and gardening elements as shovels and pruning scissors, next to cutlery, knives and dishes. “Cooking, crafts and gardening,” summarizes eclectically.

Meghan Markle also confirmed that Netflix has become his new commercial partner After knowing that their products will be sold in two shopping centers in the United States within the new physical store of the streaming giant.

The Duchess of Sussex, dressed in a white linen shirt and blue jeans, told her followers: “The cat left the bag! He added: «I am surprised that we have kept this a secret for so long. In two weeks my program comes out, with which I am very excited. And also my business, on which I think there has been a lot of curiosity. Let’s see how everything comes out this time.