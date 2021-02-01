Meghan Markle, wife of British Prince Harry, has refused to travel to the UK to meet with the royal family, reports Daily mail with reference to sources.

According to the newspaper, Markle will not accompany his spouse on the trip, but will remain in the United States. The decision was made for “personal and practical” reasons, but the sources stressed that the situation could change.

It is noted that when making a decision, Markle takes into account the situation with the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions on international flights introduced due to COVID-19. In case she finally abandons the trip, her son Archie will also stay in the United States.

Markle and her husband were expected to visit the UK for the first time this summer after moving to the United States last year.

In November, Meghan Markle spoke about the loss of her second child. She also urged not to hush up the topic of miscarriages, but to share her pain.

In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their desire to relinquish their duties as senior members of the royal family and gain financial independence from Buckingham Palace. After much discussion, the couple obtained this right, despite the disappointment with this choice on the part of Queen Elizabeth II.