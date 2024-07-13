At first glance, it might seem like the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has decided to go for the recycling bin, but no. At the ESPY Awards this week at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood — the site of the Oscars for years — Markle turned heads in a white, scoop-neck dress. halter which looked familiar to many: it was reminiscent of the Stella McCartney model she wore as her second bridal look on her wedding day, six years ago.

On May 19, 2018, the Californian actress joined her life with Prince Harry of England in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Her choice for the ceremony was classic, a solemn and voluminous dress by Clare Waight Keller, creative director of Givenchy. But later, Markle changed for the reception offered at Frogmore House, and her second look Bridal became a reference for many brides from that moment on: a silk crepe style, casual and with an air of the golden Hollywood whose silhouette she wanted to recreate now.

Picture of the couple on their wedding day, May 19, 2018. WPA Pool (Getty Images)

In this case, the model was a design by Oscar de la Renta, one of the American brands that the Duchess of Sussex usually uses for her appearances. The dress was less flared than the Stella McCartney one she wore at her wedding, but it was a tribute to it: backless, neckline halter and flattering drape. On this occasion, Markle wore accessories like the Cartier Love bracelet and Celine shoes. She was at the event to accompany her husband, who received one of the awards of the night, the Pat Tillman Award. ESPY Awards They recognize sporting excellence and have been awarded since 1993 by the ESPN communications group.

Meghan Markle and tennis player Serena Williams at the ESPY Awards. Kevin Mazur (Getty Images for W+P)

This year’s event was also hosted by a good friend of the couple, tennis player Serena Williams, who made a humorous comment about the media impact caused by the appearances of the Sussexes, who have been living in the Californian town of Montecito since 2020: “Please, Harry and Meghan, try not to breathe too much tonight, because it’s my night and I don’t want to be overshadowed by accusations that you’re using up all the oxygen, okay?”