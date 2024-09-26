Meghan Markle Is a ‘Devil’ Who, as a Boss, Has ‘Psychotic Moments’. They told the Daily Beast former employees who worked for the Duchess of Sussex and who, with their statements, act as a counterpoint to the employees who, on Us Weekly, instead defined Prince Harry’s wife as the best boss ever, ready to give her employees bouquets of freshly cut flowers and fresh eggs, making them feel pampered.

An employee who previously worked for Meghan and Prince Harry at the palace told The Daily Beast: “There have been a lot of difficult royals over the years, and I think after the Megxit turmoil[when Harry and Meghan left the royal family]Meghan’s bad times have been amplified, distorted and magnified… I’ve seen people get butchered in person and on the phone.” Former members of Meghan’s team also told The Hollywood Reporter that The Duchess was a “high-heeled dictator” who reduced “grown men to tears”.

The Daily Beast’s source pointed out that Jason Knauf, who was Meghan’s press secretary when she was a working member of the royal family, wrote to Simon Case, then Prince William’s private secretary, in 2018, saying: “I am very concerned that the Duchess is managed to bully two personal assistants and make them leave. The treatment she has given him is totally unacceptable.” He added: “The Duchess seems intent on targeting people. She bullies them and tries to undermine their confidence. We have received report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards her.”

Another person who worked with Meghan before her wedding told the American news site: “I always thought she was a classic narcissist and getting her staff to tell a magazine how awesome she is just confirms that in my mind. She’s adorable when things are going right, but she’s a devil when things aren’t.”

Another source told The Daily Beast a story about a florist who was “screamed at on the phone” for half an hour after she posted a minor detail online about a bouquet she was working on for Meghan (without even specifying that she was the customer).