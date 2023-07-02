Harry and Meghan have revealed to their friends that they would be in contact with Lady Diana: the revelation of journalist Tom Bower

Harry e Meghan Markland they never stop talking about them. Over the last few hours, the couple’s names have returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? In an interview with British TV, Tom Bower, author of a recent bestseller on Meghan Markle, revealed that Harry’s wife claimed to be in contact with Lady Diana. Let’s find out together what the journalist’s words were regarding this shocking revelation.

During an interview with a British TV Tom Bower revealed that Meghan Markle would repeatedly reveal to close friends that she is in contact with Lady Dianato. According to the words of the journalist, Harry himself would have revealed that he is in contact with his mother who would support him and his wife in whatever they do.

These were the words of King Charles III’s son about it:

My mother approves of what I do, she supports us in everything.

These were the words that Harry would secretly reveal to a friend. A source who wishes to remain anonymous has revealed to reporter Tom Bower that Meghan Markle would have the habit of sensing the presence of Lady Diana in the Montecito house.

For this reason, Harry’s wife would get in touch with her whenever she senses her presence in the house. Furthermore, according to this anonymous source, contact with Lady D there would be when the couple is called to make important decisions. According to what was revealed, the mother of William and Harry would support Harry and Meghan in whatever decision they make.

It goes without saying that the news must be taken with a grain of salt, since it is about voices which those directly involved have never confirmed in public.