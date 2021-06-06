Duchess of Sussex Meghan gave birth to her second child, a girl she and her husband Prince Harry named after Queen Elizabeth I and the late mother of Prince Princess Diana. Reported by the Daily Mail.

Lilibet “Lily” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday, June 4, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California. It is clarified that Harry was present at the birth.

“On June 4, we were blessed with the appearance of our daughter Lily. It is more than we could have imagined, and we are grateful for the love and prayers that people from all over the world sent us. Thank you for your continued kindness and support at this special time for our family, ”Harry and Meghan said in a statement.