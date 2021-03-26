Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle fired her permanent agent Nick Collins. This is reported by the Daily Mail, citing sources.

According to the publication, Collins worked with Markle from the time she starred in the TV series “Suits” and continued to be her agent even when she decided to quit her career after her engagement to Prince Harry. He also helped her plan Megsit.

Meghan Markle is no longer using Collins as an agent following the deal with Netflix and Spotify, sources said. At the same time, he will continue to work with the Duchess as a consultant. It is clarified that at the same time they have maintained a good relationship.

“This is a very strange development of events indeed. Nick has been a loyal friend and confidant of Meghan and Harry over the past few years, a source from a talent agency in Los Angeles told the publication. He noted Collins’ experience and his “amazing” connections in the Hollywood business community and explained that Meghan left Collins as a consultant because she did not intend to take any work as an actress in the near future. Since she has no relevant plans, Nick’s services as an agent would be overkill.

Related materials You can’t get away from the crown Secret escapes, dozens of concubines and revelations: how the royals spent 2020

At the same time, the interlocutor of the publication assured that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive many job offers, including as voice actors, but they will consider them within their own production company and personal media team, which will save 20 percent of the commission charged by the agent.

In 2019, it was reported that a royal helicopter pilot had resigned due to a reluctance to fly for food at the request of the Duchess of Sussex. The aviator, who has worked with the royal family for several years, is tired of regular flights for snacks for Meghan Markle. A source at Buckingham Palace called her requests delusional and added that the pilot was being treated like a “24/7 flying food delivery service.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ceased their duties as members of the British royal family on April 1, 2020. To be eligible to move to the United States, work and do business, they had to abandon the appeal “Your Royal Highness”, government funding and the Sussex Royal trademark. A year later, they lost the status of patrons of a number of institutions and charitable organizations, and the prince was deprived of honorary military titles, including the title of Captain General of the Royal Marines of Great Britain.

After signing an agreement with the Netflix video service, Harry and Meghan have achieved financial independence from the royal family. On February 14, they announced that they were expecting their second child.