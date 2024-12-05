Meghan Markle has given a new lesson in style in Los Angeles, opting for a minimalist look full of glamour. The Duchess of Sussex was the star of a party held at a well-known hotel in Beverly Hills in honor of actor Tyler Perry, a friend of the former actress and godfather of her daughter Lilibet. Prince Harry’s wife debuted an elegant Oscar de la Renta black dress with a strapless sweetheart neckline, and a central slit that reached mid-thigh.

The retro-inspired design, with gathers at the top and straight at the bottom, also included a small train. A minimalist style, in line with what she usually wears, which Meghan combined with Celine high heel sandals and diverse jewelry. The duchess wore a custom Logan Hollowell necklace, the Love de Cartier bracelet, and rings from Lorraine Schwartz and Engender.

Meghan Markle in an Oscar de la Renta dress.



Gtres





She completed her red carpet star look with a carded collectedwith loose strands around the face, and very simple makeup: luminous and natural skin, with a touch of pink blush and highlighter on the cheeks, black eyeliner, both on the upper and lower part of the eye, mascara, shadows in earth tones and a lip gloss. In addition, Meghan Markle also wore a minimalist manicurewith short, cream-colored nails.

The Duchess of Sussex shone at the party where she was reunited with other Hollywood actors such as Kerry Washington and Essence Atkins, as well as the honoree himself, Tyler Perry. Once again, Meghan Markle made it clear that it is one of the most elegant women in the worldwearing a simple ‘outfit’ thanks to a black dress, a ‘must have’ in any woman’s closet, and in her own. In fact, the former actress has numerous black dresses, but perhaps none as glamorous as the one she just debuted.