After the death of prince philip a few days ago, all eyes were focused on the presence of the prince harry and Meghan Markle at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband. Although the Earl of Sussex confirmed his flight to the United Kingdom to be with his family, it was not known for sure if he would travel with his wife.

As confirmed by different media, Harry is already in European lands serving mandatory quarantine in the house he occupied before moving to North America. However, it has been announced that the prince is staying without the company of Meghan.

It is the actress’s closest friends who have explained their reasons for staying in California. According to the sources, Markle He “doesn’t want to be the center of attention” during Prince Philip’s funeral.

The speculations were also about the state of gestation of the American artist. Due to her pregnancy, it was theorized that the actress would not be able to travel together with Harry, so as not to endanger their status. Friends of Markle They have confirmed that your doctor has advised you not to travel for the time being.

Sources also claim that there was no enmity between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the prince philip. Proof of this is that the actress has expressed her sorrow at not being able to travel with her husband to fire him.

What’s more, Meghan He has confessed to his friends that this is the best time to strengthen the family ties between Harry, his brother and his father, and that it is not necessary for her to be there for that to happen. On the contrary, the presence of the actress could generate unnecessary controversy at such a sad and important time for the royal family.

Meghan Markle, latest news

