Express: Meghan Markle decided to resume running an abandoned blog The Tig

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has decided to resume blogging The Tig, which was abandoned ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry, following the recent failure of the Spotify podcast. The fact that she wanted to restart it, according to the newspaper Express.

Markle’s blog could be relaunched this fall. According to the publication, Markle partially registered the name The Tig as a trademark, and to complete the process, she needs to start posting. From the declared documents it follows that the blog will include publications about interior design and travel. In addition, they will highlight the personal life of the author.

In June, it became known that famous fashion brands and celebrities, including singer Taylor Swift, had stopped working with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. The reason for this, according to American journalist Christine Scofield, was the ambiguous “toxic” reputation of the couple.