Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan markle, debuts as a writer with The bench, which will be released on June 8. The book narrates the bond between a father and his son. The Duchess of Sussex said she is inspired by her husband and son Archie.

According to Archewell foundation, the story of the book began with a poem he wrote to Harry for Father’s Day, when his son was months old. The bench features watercolor illustrations by artist Chrsitian Robinson, which generates greater fluency in the narration in the reader.

“They capture the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between parents and children from all walks of life. This representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to represent this special bond through an inclusive lens ”, Meghan tells the foundation.

Archewell mentions about the book that “It offers readers a window into shared and lasting moments between a diverse group of parents and children, moments of peace and reflection, trust and faith, discovery and learning, and lasting comfort.”

It is also not the first time that the actress shows her writing skills, as she had a lifestyle blog called The Tig. She also wrote several essays for Time magazine about the social stigmatization around menstruation.