This March 4 arrives in Netflix With Love, Meghanwhich is why the Duchess of Sussex has sincere the magazine People About this new stage. The series had to be released weeks ago, but Markle asked that his broadcast be suspended due to the Los Angeles fires, which were affected in a very personal way, since he was born in California and is very close to that area.

The origin of this new work is a blog that she had of lifestyle, The Tigwhen he promised Prince Harry. “I loved it The Tigbut I certainly love my husband more. So that was a decision that I made at that time and I would not change it for a second. “Now he explains that he appreciates In Harry’s eyes “a spark” Seeing her doing the same now than when they fell in love.

The Duchess of Sussex refers to her children, who stay with his mother, Doriawhen she and her husband have to travel, like the last Invictus games, which took place in Canada a few weeks ago.

His eldest son, Archie, gave him advice before traveling to the neighboring country: “Mom, don’t work too much,” Comment that your mother suggests that it is “the sweetest.”

Five years have passed since Harry from England and Meghan Markle ceased on their real obligations and moved to live in the USA. Harry and Meghan They retain the title of Dukes of Sussex granted to them Isabel II When they married, despite the fact that their relationship with the British royal family is very distant and distant.

Meghan Markle and Harry, at the premiere of Bob Marley movie. Marcus Ingram

“It is our name in common as a family and I think I had not realized how important it would be for me until we had children. I love that Archie, Lili, Harry and I have that name together. It means a lot to me and is part of our love story. “

Her life in California runs attending her community, from which she and her husband want to be an active part, working for others, and where appropriate, knowing other mothers like her. But they also reserve time to be alone. Marriage has “day appointments”, which consists of eating together. Before sleeping they also make “nocturnal recapitulations”, in which they take something while talking about the day and prepare the backpack of their children’s school.

Meghan Markle also prepares her company for things from home. Archive

When they can, they also like watching television and among their favorite series are Shrinking, Black Doves and The White Lotus confesses who will star in the series Suits.

The Netflix series is not Meghan’s only professional novelty. Although there is no presentation date, the Duchess will launch a company around the universe of the home and its life in Montecito, call So ever, whose logo is almost identical to a town in Mallorca, Porreres.