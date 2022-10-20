Meghan Markle is on the cover of the new issue of ‘Variety’. In the interview with the well-known newspaper, Harry’s wife confessed to having many passions, including that of cooking. In addition to this, the Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she knows how to cook a typical Italian dish very well. Let’s find out what it is.

There are many passions of Meghan Markle. Among the many we can mention the Scarabeo and the kitchen. In this regard, these were the words of the Duchess of Sussex:

Hi, I’m Meghan and I play Scrabble! It’s something I’ve loved for a long time. I’m very good at Jeopardy!

Continuing, Harry’s wife talked about one of her greatest passions, cooking. And in this regard, she confessed that she knows how to perfectly cook a typical Italian dish, the Bolognese sauce. These were his words about it:

I cook a really solid Bolognese sauce.

It’s no secret that Meghan and her husband love her Italian cuisine. The two often go together to typical Italian restaurants where they love to eat typical dishes of our country. On top of that, Meghan Markle also unveiled her favorite shows from all over the family, even though she and her husband spend little time on TV. These were her words: