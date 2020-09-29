The spokesman for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle revealed the truth about the couple’s participation in the Netflix reality show. It is reported by Sky News.

According to him, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not take part in the filming of such programs.

Earlier, The Sun reported that the couple will star in a documentary for the Netflix video service and show their real life. According to the publication, the film will mainly be about the couple’s philanthropy, and not about what they are doing behind closed doors.

Since April 1, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ceased to act as members of the royal family. To be eligible to relocate to the United States, work and do business, they had to abandon the Your Royal Highness appeal, government funding, and the Sussex Royal brand.

In September, Harry and Meghan agreed to shoot films and TV shows for Netflix. Another source of income for the couple is public speaking, for which they are paid huge fees.