They return home, but not to see family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced a surprise visit to the United Kingdom in the midst of their long and hidden dispute with the British royal family, with whom they have been at odds since they left England to settle in the United States two years ago, amid accusations of racism. .

Harry from England (37 years old) and Meghan Markle (41) will return to the United Kingdom to attend the One Young World summit in Manchester, an event that will bring together young leaders from more than 190 countries on September 5. Markle is a director of the organization, along with other public figures such as the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, the businessman Sir Richard Branson or the chef Jamie Oliver. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also visit Germany as part of their trip to support “a number of charities close to their hearts,” her spokeswoman said in a statement. They will then return to the UK to attend the Well Child Awards gala on September 8.

The statement does not refer to the British royal family and does not specify any act in which they will coincide with any of its members. The last time they visited the UK was for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in early June. Then there was speculation about a possible approach, but after the photo of the couple and their only appearance, somewhat decaffeinated, the comments were diluted. There was no family reunion, no gestures of camaraderie. In particular, the media highlighted the coldness with his brother Guillermo, with whom he was not seen in public. The children of Prince Charles hardly shared time or approached positions. The role of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in general, was almost anecdotal. They were not seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, they were only hunted by a photographer in the interior rooms, along with lower-ranking relatives of the royal family. At mass in St. Paul’s Cathedral, they came and went at different times than the rest, sitting far away from William and his wife, Kate Middleton. They left early and did not attend the concert in the palace or the parade, acts in which the rest of the members of the royal family were.

According to the Page Six website, Enrique and Meghan found the Platinum Jubilee celebrations “difficult”, so they would have declined to attend Balmoral Castle this summer, Elizabeth II’s summer resting place and where she usually goes throughout different moments of July and August the entire British royal family. There are some British media that even doubt that they were invited. The last time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex passed through this mythical Scottish castle was in 2018.

Enrique and Meghan’s visit to England comes weeks before what promises to be a new point of disagreement. This fall, it is expected that the highly commented memoir of Henry of England will come to light, a copy that has earned him 20 million dollars and that promises to tell unpublished aspects of the life of the former member of the British royal family and details of his distance with the Windsors, at the same time that it could collaborate, even more, to enlarge that distance.