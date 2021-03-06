Meghan Markle and the prince harry They gave an extensive interview to Oprah Winfrey, in which they spoke of the controversy in which they became involved after taking a step to the side of British royalty.

The CBS television network revealed some excerpts of the conversation, in which it could be seen that the American actress, who is expecting her second child, accuses Buckingham Palace to always be against her since she became Duchess of Sussex and to “perpetuate falsehoods” about them.

“I don’t know how they expect that after all this time we will still remain silent if the monarchy perpetuates falsehoods about us. and if we run the risk of losing things. Well, enough has been lost, “said Meghan Markle.

Also, Prince Harry’s partner emphasized the attitude of the British monarchy to what the tabloids of Great Britain published about her.

For its part, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday that it would investigate allegations that the Duchess harassed her staff while living in London’s Kensington Palace.

According to an article published by The Times newspaper, the complaint against Meghan markle was introduced in October 2018, when the couple lived in central London.

Prince Harry feared for Meghan Markle’s life

Prince Harry explained to Oprah Winfrey that he walked away from the royal house because of harassment from the British press and was afraid that Meghan markle will end up like his mother, Lady Di.

“I left because I was afraid that my mother’s story will repeat itself,” says Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson, referring to the accident in which his mother, Princess Diana of Wales, died, and the stalking media.

Meghan Markle, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.