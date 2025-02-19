To create the logo of your new brand, Meghan Markle He gathered a palm tree and two birds … and the shield of a town in Mallorca came out. But in the town of Porreres They are trinating because the resemblance is huge and consider that it is plagiarism. “We would not like such a dear image and that it is the hallmark of our inhabitants to frivolize,” replies to ABC the mayor of this municipality, Francisca Mora.

The activity of the City Council of Porreres has been disrupted on Tuesday after the digital newspaper of the region echoed the opinion of a well -known ‘influencer’ that accuses the wife of the Prince Harry of England to copy the town’s shield blatant to illustrate their new brand As Ever. A brand in which Markle says that having put “all the heart.”

The Creator of Content Think Beautiful, with more than two million, raised her doubts: «In this video, I closely looked at her new logo and I show what I think has ‘inspired’ Meghan Markle. (When I say inspired, I obviously mean that it is 100% plagiarized) ». To which Paula Masanovich, with 115,000 subscribers, apostillad: «Meghan Markle just had plagiarism of logo!

In this small agricultural town in the interior of Mallorca, the mayor is surprised by the news, and recognizes that The maneuvering margin of your government team It is limited and could not afford to get into a judicial battle. Even so, you will ask the brand directly to withdraw “immediately” this image practically traced to the town shield. A typical Mallorcan palm and two pigeons dating from the fifteenth century and which appear in the public buildings of the municipality.









«The truth is that Many neighbors have not yet learned. Tuesdays is a complicated day and we were in full work when we have known the alleged plagiarism for a well -known ‘youtuber’. At first we have taken it to laugh but we are worried that You can ‘stain’ our shield», Explains the mayor in conversation with this newspaper.

Mora asks “how the image of the shield has been able to get there.” He states that either it is a coincidence – although almost a tracing – or Markle’s designers have been able to inspire themselves in the town after visiting Mallorca. «There are even people who point to Meghan Markle could be family ours and we didn’t know.

The mayor insists that it is a shield that is “rooted and is a sign of identity” of the history of Porreres and, therefore, “belongs to our more than 5,600 inhabitants.” Fear to be frivolized with the sponsorship of a brand that “we do not know or what it promotes or what it sells.”

«We have to make an assessment of what happened because we are an administration with few resources and put a demand without knowing How to contact these people It is very complicated … », acknowledges the mayor, who hopes that Markle’s brand will stop using this” reproduction of the heraldic shield “of Porreres. An image «Stone recorded in many municipal buildings of the town ».

Meghan Markle, invited to parties

The Porreres shield, collected in the Catalog of Patrimonial Assets, consists of a Typical Mallorc palm treeto -which dates- and two typical birds that some historians suggest that they could be two pigeons or two swallows. Its reproduction, dating from the fifteenth century, is not patented as an image, since it was reproduced from the shields engraved in stone, explains the mayor.

“For us you cannot distort an image to sell soaps or anything,” concludes Mora, which launches a more conciliatory proposal: “This lady [Markle] You are invited to come to the holidays employers and we will make a tourist route to see the different shields of the peoples and know that She has not invented it“, ditch.

The neighbors have taken it to a joke, while the session tries They will know that this quiet place exists and beautiful that retains and protects its culture and language ».